One of the hit series of the 2022 was The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, a fine-dining chef who finds himself running his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. Now, the second season is here and, according to the first reviews, better than ever.
Alongside Allen White, the series also stars Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, as well as Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie. They are joined by Lionel Boyce (Marcus), Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina), Abby Elliott (Natalie), Matty Matheson (Neil). New additions for Season 2 include Molly Gordon, as Carmy’s ex-girlfriend, as well as Will Poulter as a chef that trains Marcus.
The show is known for its intense, quick rhythm, as well as its heartfelt characters. However, another important part of this TV series is the music. The soundtrack has several alternative and mainstream rock songs, classics from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. And this time, there’s also some pop tunes. Check out the full tracklist of Season 2, according to Tune List.
The Bear Season 2 Soundtrack: Complete tracklist
Episode 1 – ‘Beef’
The Show Goes On – Bruce Hornsby & The Range
Handshake Drugs – Wilco
Transcendental Blues – Steve Earle
New Noise – Refused
Episode 2 – ‘Pasta’
She Drives Me Crazy – Fine Young Cannibals
Baby, I’m a Big Star Now – Counting Crows
You Are Not Alone – Mavis Staples
Strange Currencies – R.E.M.
Episode 3 – ‘Sundae’
Goodbye Girl – Squeeze
Secret Teardrops – Martin Rev
Twenty-Five Miles – Edwin Starr
Future Perfect – The Durutti Column
Make You Happy – Tommy McGee
I Like The Things About Me – Mavis Staples
Episode 4 – ‘Honeydew’
Holiday Road – Lindsey Buckingham
I’ve Been Loving You Too Long – Otis Redding
Tezeta – Mulatu Astatke
Welcome – Harmonia & Eno ’76
Episode 5 – ‘Pop’
Total Control – The Motels
Anytime – Neil Finn
Pretty In Pink – The Psychedelic Furs
Tonight, Tonight – The Smashing Pumpkins
Before The Next Teardrop Falls – Freddy Fender
Here Comes The Night – Van Morrison
Strange Currencies – R.E.M.
Can’t Hardly Wait – The Replacements
Episode 6 – ‘Fishes’
It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams
All Alone On Christmas – Darlene Love
Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) – Ramones
Got My Mind Set on You – George Harrison
Still The Night – BoDeans
Città vuota – Mina
The Little White Duck – Dorothy Olsen
Dominick the Donkey (The Italian Christmas Donkey) – Lou Monte
I Want You – Lindsey Buckingham
A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin
Something So Strong – Crowded House
When I Fall – Steve Earle
The Things We Did Last Summer – Dean Martin
The Christmas Song – Weezer
Episode 7 – ‘Forks’
Glass, Concrete & Stone – David Byrne
Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Episode 8 – ‘Bolognese’
Lay My Love – Brian Eno & John Cale
Stop Your Sobbing – Pretenders
The Crane Wife 3 – The Decemberists
Throw Your Arms Around Me – Neil Finn & Eddie Vedder
Episode 9 – ‘Omelette’
The Day the World Went Away – Nine Inch Nails
Strange Currencies – R.E.M.
New Noise – Refused
Come Back – Pearl Jam
If You Want Blood You’ve Got It – AC/DC
Episode 10 – ‘The Bear’
Supernova – Liz Phair
Velouria – Pixies
Vega-Tables – Brian Wilson
Spiders (Kidsmoke) – Wilco
Animal – Pearl Jam
I Think I Need a New Heart – The Magnetic Fields
Half a World Away – R.E.M.