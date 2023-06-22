The Bear Season 2 Soundtrack: All songs that appear on the FX series

One of the hit series of the 2022 was The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, a fine-dining chef who finds himself running his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. Now, the second season is here and, according to the first reviews, better than ever.

Alongside Allen White, the series also stars Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, as well as Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie. They are joined by Lionel Boyce (Marcus), Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina), Abby Elliott (Natalie), Matty Matheson (Neil). New additions for Season 2 include Molly Gordon, as Carmy’s ex-girlfriend, as well as Will Poulter as a chef that trains Marcus.

The show is known for its intense, quick rhythm, as well as its heartfelt characters. However, another important part of this TV series is the music. The soundtrack has several alternative and mainstream rock songs, classics from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. And this time, there’s also some pop tunes. Check out the full tracklist of Season 2, according to Tune List.

The Bear Season 2 Soundtrack: Complete tracklist

Episode 1 – ‘Beef’

The Show Goes On – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

Handshake Drugs – Wilco

Transcendental Blues – Steve Earle

New Noise – Refused

Episode 2 – ‘Pasta’

She Drives Me Crazy – Fine Young Cannibals

Baby, I’m a Big Star Now – Counting Crows

You Are Not Alone – Mavis Staples

Strange Currencies – R.E.M.

Episode 3 – ‘Sundae’

Goodbye Girl – Squeeze

Secret Teardrops – Martin Rev

Twenty-Five Miles – Edwin Starr

Future Perfect – The Durutti Column

Make You Happy – Tommy McGee

I Like The Things About Me – Mavis Staples

Episode 4 – ‘Honeydew’

Holiday Road – Lindsey Buckingham

I’ve Been Loving You Too Long – Otis Redding

Tezeta – Mulatu Astatke

Welcome – Harmonia & Eno ’76

Episode 5 – ‘Pop’

Total Control – The Motels

Anytime – Neil Finn

Pretty In Pink – The Psychedelic Furs

Tonight, Tonight – The Smashing Pumpkins

Before The Next Teardrop Falls – Freddy Fender

Here Comes The Night – Van Morrison

Strange Currencies – R.E.M.

Can’t Hardly Wait – The Replacements

Episode 6 – ‘Fishes’

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams

All Alone On Christmas – Darlene Love

Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) – Ramones

Got My Mind Set on You – George Harrison

Still The Night – BoDeans

Città vuota – Mina

The Little White Duck – Dorothy Olsen

Dominick the Donkey (The Italian Christmas Donkey) – Lou Monte

I Want You – Lindsey Buckingham

A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin

Something So Strong – Crowded House

When I Fall – Steve Earle

The Things We Did Last Summer – Dean Martin

The Christmas Song – Weezer

Episode 7 – ‘Forks’

Glass, Concrete & Stone – David Byrne

Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Episode 8 – ‘Bolognese’

Lay My Love – Brian Eno & John Cale

Stop Your Sobbing – Pretenders

The Crane Wife 3 – The Decemberists

Throw Your Arms Around Me – Neil Finn & Eddie Vedder

Episode 9 – ‘Omelette’

The Day the World Went Away – Nine Inch Nails

Strange Currencies – R.E.M.

New Noise – Refused

Come Back – Pearl Jam

If You Want Blood You’ve Got It – AC/DC

Episode 10 – ‘The Bear’

Supernova – Liz Phair

Velouria – Pixies

Vega-Tables – Brian Wilson

Spiders (Kidsmoke) – Wilco

Animal – Pearl Jam

I Think I Need a New Heart – The Magnetic Fields

Half a World Away – R.E.M.