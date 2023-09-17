The biopic with 'Love At First Sight' star Ben Hardy you can watch for free in the US

English actor Ben Hardy stars in Netflix’s new romantic comedy “Love at First Sight” alongside Hailey Lu Richardson. The movie premiered on Sept. 15th, and it is already one of the most watched titles on the platform, according to FlixPatrol.

The story, which is based on the 2011 novel by Jennifer E. Smith, follows two travelers who fall in love while flying from America to London. Richardson is known for having appeared in Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” as well as other romantic comedies such as “Columbus” or “The Edge of Seventeen.”

Meanwhile, Hardy is known for the BBC soap opera “EastEnders” (2013–2015), as well as appearing as Archangel in the superhero film “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016). He also appeared in the period drama“Mary Shelley,” starring Elle Fanning. However, his role in this Freddie Mercury biopic might be his most successful to date.

Ben Hardy played Roger Taylor in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Hardy starred in “Bohemian Rhapsody” as drummer Roger Taylor. This 2018 musical biopic centered around the life of Queen’s lead singer Freddie Mercury, which was portrayed by Rami Malek. It also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Joe Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers.

The movie, directed by Bryan Singer, has been divisive since its premiere. While there was criticism surrounding the direction, creative licenses and plot, it was also praised for the performances, particularly Malek’s.

However, “Bohemian Rhapsody” received several accolades, including four wins at the 91st Academy Awards for Best Actor (Rami Malek), Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. It was also nominated for Best Picture. It also won the Golden Globe for Best Picture (Drama).

How to watch ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ for free?

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is available on several streaming platforms in the US. You can watch it for free on Fubo with its seven-day free trial. If you sign up, you can also enjoy TV shows and live sports events. You can also find it on Hulu and DirecTV stream.