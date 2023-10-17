The biopic with Mark Wahlberg that is trending worldwide and you can watch on Netflix

Mark Wahlberg stars in this biographical movie which is currently one of the most streamed movies worldwide. According to FlixPatrol, the film is the fifth most watched film on Max globally, but in the United States, you can watch it on Netflix.

The movie is the directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, who also wrote the script. Ross, who is Mel Gibson’s girlfriend, also worked as a writer for the TV series “Matador” and the short film “Barbarian.”

This biopic premiered in 2022 and received mixed reviews from critics. However, the film was a box office success, grossing $21.4 million worldwide against a production budget of $4 million, which mostly came from Wahlberg himself, as he decided to self-fund the project. So, here is all you need to know about the film.

‘Father Stu,’ the trending biopic with Mark Wahlberg

“Father Stu” is a biographical drama that follows Wahlberg as Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-Catholic priest who suffered from a progressive muscle disorder. The real Stuart passed away in 2014, at age 50. To Wahlberg, the movie’s message is “that we can all improve, and work towards being better people, and help where we can.”

Apart from Wahlberg, the film also stars Mel Gibson as Stuart’s estranged father, William “Bill” Long; as well as Jacki Weaver as his mother, Kathleen Long. The rest of the cast includes: Teresa Ruiz, Aaron Moten, Cody Fern, Carlos Leal, Malcolm McDowell, Jack Kehler, Niko Nicotera, Annet Mahendru, Tony Amendola and Patricia Belcher.

The project was first written by David O. Russell, but he dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. During production, Long’s parents and a number of friends, neighbors, parishioners, and clergy were involved in the process.

Father Stu’s reviews: What did critics say?

As we said before, the movie received mixed reviews, with many critics believing that Wahlberg was miscast in the lead role, and they also criticized the plot. Writing for Variety, Owen Gleiberman compared it to Robert Bresson’s Diary of a Country Priest, and wrote: “It’s a surprisingly sincere movie about religious feeling, but it is also, too often, a dramatically undernourished one.”