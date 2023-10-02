The black-comedy thriller with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick you can watch for free

Blake Lively is making a highly anticipated return to the big screen in ‘It All Ends With Us,’ an adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s bestselling novel. However, it’s worth noting that one of her standout performances can currently be enjoyed in a free-to-watch black comedy.

Lively has starred in films such as ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’, its sequel, ‘Accepted,’ ‘The Age of Adaline,’ and ‘The Shallows.’ Meanwhile, Kendrick is known for films such as ‘Twilight,’ her Academy Award-nominated performance in ‘Up in the Air,’ and her involvement in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise, among others.

And they both shared the screen for the first time in a 2018 black comedy crime thriller directed by Paul Feig. This film was based on Darcey Bell’s 2017 novel and served as a showcase for their exceptional talents.

‘A Simple Favor,’ a black comedy to watch

In ‘A Simple Favor,’ Kendrick and Lively take the lead, supported by Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend, and Jean Smart. The storyline revolves around a small-town vlogger who embarks on a quest to unravel the disappearance of her enigmatic and stylish friend.

Critics lauded the film’s clever plot twists and the stellar performances of Kendrick, Lively, and Golding. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts an impressive 84% approval rating based on 257 reviews.

With a worldwide box office gross of $97 million against a $20 million budget, the movie’s success has paved the way for a sequel currently in development. Kendrick and Lively are set to reprise their roles, with Paul Feig returning as the director.

How to watch ‘A Simple Favor’ for free in the US?

You can watch the film for free in the United States on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also stream it on demand on Prime Video, and MGM+.