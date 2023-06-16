The Blackening is one of the most popular recent releases. The American horror comedy has been a hit since its arrival on the big screen on June. It was directed by Tim Story, responsible for several classics such as Fantastic Four.

The story is based on the 2018 short film of the same name by comedy company 3Peat, but the screenplay was written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins. However, much of the film’s dialogue was improvised by the cast.

The plot of the film follows a group of African-American friends who encounter a killer while staying in a cabin in the woods. Grace Byers, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, X Mayo and Dewayne Perkins are some of the actors starring in it.

Where and how to watch ‘The Blackening’ online

It has not yet been confirmed when The Blackening will arrive on any streaming platform, but since the distribution company is Lionsgate, it is believed that it could debut on several services. It is estimated that the comedy will arrive on Starz, which is available with any Hulu plan, in the United States.