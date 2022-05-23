Season 9 of TV series 'The Blacklist' will come to an end this week. Here, check out when and how to stream the big finale of the NBC drama starring James Spader.

This week many shows will come to an end on NBC, including the beloved ‘This Is Us’, with Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, season 4 of ‘New Amsterdam’ and season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’, which has already been renewed for a 10th season.

Fans expect more surprising turns in the final episode as the season big bad Marvin Gerard is now in the wind, with the consequences for Raymond Reddington. The task force will have to find Marvin and try to agree on what to do with him.

The official synopsis for the finale is: “Red and Cooper square off with conflicting endgames for their mutual traitor. A major secret about the Task Force falls into the wrong hands.” If you don’t want to miss the conclusion, check out how to watch it.

Time and how to stream ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 finale

NBC will wrap up the ninth season of The Blacklist with the 22th episode, titled “Marvin Gerard: Conclusion Pt 2.” on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT. You can stream it on fuboTV (free-trial) and with the premium plans of Peacock.

Luckily for fans, ‘The Blacklist’, starring James Spader, will return for another season. Right now, there’s no official release date for it, but there is speculation about the series possibly returning in July or in the fall.

As for the number of episodes, it seems like the 10th season will be a full season with 22 episodes. In an article, Deadline wrote that “James Spader starrer is still producing a full-size tenth season.” The outlet also stated that NBC will launch an 8-9 PM comedy block on Fridays in November, which could mean that the series will be moved.