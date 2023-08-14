Retired NFL star Michael Oher, famously portrayed in the Oscar-winning movie ‘The Blind Side,’ shocked the world with a lawsuit against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He alleges that he was never adopted by them, as the film depicted, but was deceitfully placed under a conservatorship that granted the Tuohy family control over his finances and businesses.

The lawsuit further claims that the Tuohys exploited their conservatorship power to strike a deal, earning themselves and their biological children millions in royalties from the successful movie, starring Sandra Bullock, that grossed over $300 million. Meanwhile, Oher received nothing for his own life story.

According to reports, Oher found out the truth about the conservatorship in February of this year. This shocking news has prompted scrutiny into his personal finances. So, people are wondering how much he earned from his NFL career.

What is Michael Oher’s Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth reports that the former NFL player’s net worth is $16 million, primarily accumulated during his professional football career. Oher played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Carolina Panthers, being released by the Panthers in 2017.

Despite Oher’s assertion that the Tuohys profited from ‘The Blind Side’ royalties while he received nothing, the 37-year-old athlete has been consistently referred to as their adopted son. The Tuohys have leveraged this claim to promote their foundation and Leigh Anne Tuohy’s work as an author and motivational speaker.

According to ESPN, Oher’s legal petition seeks to terminate the Tuohys’ conservatorship and prevent them from using his name and likeness. It also demands a thorough account of the earnings the Tuohys generated using Oher’s name, fair compensation for Oher, and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.