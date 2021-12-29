With a new Star Wars show premiering, 'The Book of Boba Fett', is a good time to watch all the Star Wars movies. Here, check out how and where to stream them in the US.

When we talk about sci-fi, there’s no story, franchise or phenomenon that can match what ‘Star Wars’ is. That’s why it’s no surprise that Disney is expanding the cinematic universe with new TV shows, such as 'The Mandalorian' and now 'The Book of Boba Fett', which its first episode premiered on December 29.

This new series, created for the streaming service Disney Plus, is a spin-off from The Mandalorian. Now, fans of the hit TV show can watch how Boba Fett, a crime lord and bounty hunter, alongside Fennec Shand return to the sands of Tatooine and try to claim territory once ruled by a crime syndicate ruled by Jabba the Hutt.

The series takes place across two timelines: alongside The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, and immediately after the events of Return of the Jedi. If you want to watch all the Star Wars movies to refresh some facts, here, check out where you can stream them.

How to watch or stream all the Star Wars movies and TV shows

Because the ‘Star Wars’ franchise is owned by Disney, you can find all the movies on their streaming platform, Disney Plus. There you can also watch The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the animated series ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’.

If you don’t have Disney Plus, you can also watch the movies on Sling TV. You can also buy or rent them on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and AMC on Demand. There’s also a series for kids, ‘Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures’, that you can watch on fuboTV (free trial).

All Star Wars movies and TV Shows