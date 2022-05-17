Amazon Prime Video's satirical series 'The Boys', in which a group of superheroes abuse their power, will come back this year. Here, check out the release date and the new characters that will appear in Season 3.

While the MCU and the DCEU portray heroes in a mostly fun, family friendly way, Prime Video ‘The Boys’ goes the dark route with a universe in which super powered individuals work for an organization, are arrogant and corrupt.

The series is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and it’s been praised for its satirical content. Season 3 will introduce new characters such as Soldier Boy, portrayed by Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles.

However, there are many stories to develop in Season 3, including the backstory of ‘Payback’, which was featured in the most recent trailer. If you don’t want to miss what’s coming for the most chaotic superheroes/antiheroes, here, check out what you need to know.

When is Season 3 of The Boys coming out?

Season 3 of The Boys will be released on June 3, 2022 and it will have eight episodes. However, only the first three episodes will be available the first week and the rest will be released weekly until the season finale on July 8, 2022.

The Boys Season 3 Cast: New characters and who is coming back

As we said early, Ackles will play Soldier Boy, who is somewhat inspired by Captain America. He was the “original superhero,” who fought in World War II, and then became the “first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.” However, he disappeared for decades.

Other new characters are Laurie Holden, from The Walking Dead, as Crimson Countess; Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk, Katia Winter as Russian mob boss Little Nina, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder and Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic.

Meanwhile, from the series regulars are returning Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and others.