Season 4 of The Boys has been confirmed, along with a great actor joining the main cast. Here we tell you everything about the new episodes, such as their premiere date, plot and more.

The Boys has been the sensation of Amazon Prime Video since its premiere in July 2019 and soon got the renewal to continue exploiting the story. What the creators of the series did not expect is that they would be so successful as to expand the franchise with spin-offs and even make four seasons.

Fans are a little impatient for the arrival of the fourth season so they have decided to show it on social media. Eric Kripke, the showrunner of the series, made it clear that they are still working on the episodes, posting in his Twitter bio: "Look, we're writing Season 4 as fast as we can, lay off, jeez".

The showrunner has confirmed that he always thinks of his season finales as pilots for the following episodes, so we already have an idea of what to expect. Also, the arrival of Gen V, the new spin-off of the franchise, which will star Patrick Schwarzenegger, has already been confirmed.

'The Boys' Season 4: Cast and Release date

The fourth season is already in production and the new episodes will come with a great addition. A few months ago, Eric Kripke generated rumors about the possible participation of a Supernatural actor in the next season of The Boys. And it was all for a very good reason, as it has finally been revealed who it is, marking the reunion of the actors of one of the most watched series.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will join the cast of the gory superhero series and is currently filming in Toronto, Ontario. Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward have also announced their addition to the series, but it is not yet known what roles the three actors will be playing.

The previous season starred Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Jensen Ackles, so we will no doubt see him causing trouble on the small screen again.

'The Boys' Season 4: What will the new episodes be about?

It is not yet known exactly what will happen in the next chapters, but we can get an idea after the end of season 3. The arrival of new actors to the cast will add more drama, fights and blood to the plot. Fans expect nothing less after seeing Jeffrey Dean Morgan's work as Negan on The Walking Dead.

Spoiler Alert! - Billy Butcher learned that he doesn't have long to live and while there are no details on where things are headed for him, one can assume that his vendetta against Homelander and the Supes will reach new levels now that he knows he can go out in a blaze of glory if he wants to. With society going out of its way to support Homelander's homicidal tendencies, things are sure to get complicated, according to Collider.