Amazon Prime Video's series The Boys will come back this year and a teaser for Season 3 has been dropped on Saturday. Here, check out when it's coming.

Amazon Prime Video’s series about a group of anti-heroes, The Boys, is set to return soon and a brand-new teaser for the third season was revealed during the show’s SXSW panel. Fans got a first glimpse of new characters, such as Soldier Boy.

Soldier Boy will be portrayed by Jesen Ackens (Supernatural). The character has been hinted at in the first two seasons of the series and it’s a parody of Marvel’s Captain America. As Steve Rogers, Soldier Boy was also a World War II superhero and was part of a first group called Payback.

Using an Imagine Dragons’ brand new song, ‘Bones’, the trailer also showed Butcher (Karl Urban) with laser eyes, which is the same power of Homelander (Antony Starr). It’s unclear what will happen, as the teaser is only a montage of images with no dialogue. Here, check out when you can watch Season 3 of The Boys.

Season 3: When does The Boys return?

The Boys will return on June 3, 2022. Season 3 of The Boys will have eight episodes. A new episode will air every Friday until the season finale on July 8, 2022. However, on June 3, the first three episodes will be released.

Before the Season 3 premiere, fans would want to check out the animated spin-off ‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’, as the finale connects to Season 3. For this season, The Seven are falling apart, while Homelander is looking for revenge.

There are many storylines which are going to be interesting for the new season such as how will Payback get into the story? Which members of the original group are alive? Or what will happen with Victoria Neuman, is she loyal to Vought?

Season 3 cast of The Boys includes: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit.