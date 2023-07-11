The Challenge USA is back with its second season on CBS and it’s time to see some of the competition’s best-known titans return once again. It will be the first time these stars will be reunited in the new edition.
In total there are 18 contestants inside the reality show. Among them we will see several figures from some of television’s most popular shows, such as CBS’ The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Survivor.
The new season will be available to watch starting August 10, through the channel or via streaming, thanks to Paramount+. The platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.
The Challenge USA: Who are the cast of the second season?
- Wes Bergmann — The Challenge
- Michaela Bradshaw — Survivor
- Paulie Calafiore — Big Brother, The Challenge
- Cassidy Clark — Survivor
- Luis Colon — The Amazing Race
- Tyler Crispen — Big Brother
- Tori Deal — The Challenge
- Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio — The Challenge
- Michele Fitzgerald — Survivor
- Amanda Garcia — The Challenge
- Dusty Harris — The Amazing Race
- Chanelle Howell — Survivor
- Ameerah Jones — Big Brother
- Alyssa Lopez — Big Brother
- Jonna Mannion (Stephens) — The Challenge
- Josh Martinez — Big Brother, The Challenge
- Tiffany Mitchell — Big Brother
- Sebastian Noel — Survivor
Faysal Shafaat — Big Brother
- Alyssa Snider — Big Brother
- Monte Taylor — Big Brother
- Chris Underwood — Survivor
- Cory Wharton — The Challenge