The second season of The Challenge USA not only brings together the biggest stars of the most popular reality shows, but will also bring back some of the titans that have been in previous editions and have been stars of the show.

This time there will be 18 competitors, who will be divided into groups. The list of names ranges from Wes Bergmann to Alyssa Snider. Many of them are not prepared for this adventure, but we will soon see who will manage to survive.

Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina were the winners of the first season, which was filmed in Buenos Aires and Patagonia in Argentina. Here, check out when the new edition will premiere…

When will The Challenge USA Season 2 be released?

CBS confirmed that for the first time in the history of The Challenge, reality titans will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. It will be a very special edition for fans of the show…

The first episode will arrive on Thursday, August 10 and will air beginning at 10 PM ET on the channel and Paramount+. The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial for the United States.