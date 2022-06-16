The arrival of The Challenge USA reality show has had the world on edge for some time now. This time the competition will be tougher, with new twists and turns every week. But who will be the competitor destined to win? Here, find out who is on the list of contestants.

The Challenge: USA is the next installment of the Challenge franchise, where multiple reality titans from the CBSuniverse will compete against each other for the first time. The season champions will move on to The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will compete against winners from around the world.

This time, the stars will have to be on constant alert, as the games will be ever-changing, making the competition more unpredictable. Each week the cast will be paired differently, with duos selected at random, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

This summer, CBS will bring back into the ring all those champions and players who have been left wanting more. As in The Ruins, each contestant will start with $1,000 in their individual bank account. As time goes on, they will be able to accumulate money by winning challenges or eliminations.

The Challenge: USA cast

According to Wikki Fandom, the CBS all-stars will compete on The Challenge: USA this summer on the CBS Television Network for a chance to join the upcoming Global Championship, streaming on Paramount+.

From July 6 at 9:30 p.m. we will be able to know the 28 possible winners with a 90-minute premiere, at the end of the new season of Big Brother. It will be a long and interesting competition.

Already confirmed the new cast, these are the new great titans:

Domenick Abbate (Survivor: Ghost Island)

Azah Awasum (Big Brother 23)

David Alexander (Big Brother 21 and 22)

Tasha Fox (Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Second Chance)

Tyson Apostol (Survivor: Tocantins, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Blood vs. Water, Survivor: Winners at War)

Kyra Green (Love Island - Season 1)

Cashel Barnett (Love Island - Season 1)

Alyssa Lopez (Big Brother 23)

Ben Driebergen (Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, Survivor: Winners at War

Sarah Lacina (Survivor: Cagayan, Survivor: Game Changers, Survivor: Winners at War

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. (Love Island - Season 3)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother 23)

Danny McCray (Survivor 41)

Justine Ndiba (Love Island - Season 2)

Enzo Palumbo (Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 22)

Cayla Platt (The Amazing Race 33)

Xavier Prather (Big Brother 23)

Cashay Proudfoot (Love Island - Season 3)

Leo Temory (The Amazing Race 23, The Amazing Race 24, and The Amazing Race 31

Angela Rummans (Big Brother 20)

Javonny Vega (Love Island season 3)

Shannon St. Clair (Love Island - Season 3)

James Wallington (The Amazing Race 32)

Shan Smith (Survivor 41)

Kyland Young (Big Brother 23)

Desi Williams (Survivor 35)

Derek Xiao (Big Brother 23)

Cely Vazquez (Love Island - Season 2)