The singer, actress and fashion icon Jane Birkin died at age 76. The English-French star was one of the icons of the 60s, especially in France, where she was considered as a national treasure.

While she is known thanks to her controversial song “Je t’aime… moi non plus”, which she sang with songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. The two of them had a 13-year on- and off-screen relationship that made them France’s most famous couple.

But her film career was also impressive, having worked in more than 70 movies and with some of the most prestigious directors including Bertrand Tavernier, Agnès Varda, Jean-Luc Godard, Alain Resnais and James Ivory. Here, check out how you can watch one of her most iconic movies.

Death of the Nile, the classic with Jane Birkin you can watch for free

Among some of Birkin’s most famous acting credits there is the 1978 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile. The film is a mystery thriller, which follows a detective, Hercule Poirot, who has to find out who murdered a newlywed heiress during a luxury cruise down the Nile.

You can watch the film on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. In order to access the movie, you have to sign up for the trial and then you can find it in the “movies” section of the page.