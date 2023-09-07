Meg Ryan will return to the world of romantic comedy with the upcoming film “What Happens Later,” in which she stars and directs. The movie, which is co-led by Jeffrey Wright, will premiere on November 13. And, as you wait, you can enjoy one of her classic rom-coms for free in the US.

Ryan was one of the most prolific actresses of the 1990s and 2000s, appearing in several romantic films such as in When Harry Met Sally (1989), French Kiss (1995), Addicted to Love (1997), City of Angels (1998), and more.

However, some of his most-celebrated movies are the ones she made with Tom Hanks. They collaborated in two romantic comedies written and directed by Nora Ephron, and are considered some of the best films of the genre.

‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ the rom-com you can watch for free

‘Sleepless in Seattle’ is one of the most beloved rom-coms of all time. Nora Ephhron directed from a script she co-wrote with David S. Ward and Jeff Arch. The film is known for its references to other romance films such as “An Affair to Remember,” as well as its soundtrack.

The movie tells the story of Sam Baldwin (Hanks), a recently widowed architect who moves to Seattle with his young son Jonah (Ross Malinger) to start a new life. Jonah, worried about his father’s loneliness, calls into a radio talk show on Christmas Eve to find a new wife for his dad. Thousands of miles away in Baltimore, Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a newspaper writer, hears Jonah’s call on the radio and becomes obsessed with the idea of meeting Sam.

Apart from Bill Pullman and Rob Reiner, the film features an ensemble supporting cast also consisting of Rosie O’Donnell, Gaby Hoffmann, Victor Garber, Rita Wilson, Barbara Garrick, and Carey Lowell.

How to watch ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ for free?

You can watch ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost in the United States. To sign up, you can use the link above and you will access this and other movies. The other streaming services in which you can watch the movie are: MGM+ and The Roku Channel (with ads).