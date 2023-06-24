The comedy-drama movie with Margot Robbie that you can watch for free

Margot Robbie starred in one of the most popular dramatic comedies of recent years: Babylon. The film was nominated for 3 Oscars and top actors, such as Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, carried out the plot.

It portrays a story of unbridled ambition and excess that traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity at the dawn of Hollywood, according to IMDb.

Although it failed to take home an Academy Award statuette, the film won 41 different awards. Damien Chazelle directed and wrote the screenplay. Here, check how to watch the movie for free and online…

How and where to watch Babylon for free?

Babylon is available on several streaming platforms, but only one of them has the option to play it for free and online. This is Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial for the United States.

The comedy-drama was released in 2022 and was on the big screen for quite some time, until it made its long-awaited debut on streaming services. You can also find the title on Paramount+ (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video and MGM+.