Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to success, and his latest action thriller, Extraction 2, has become the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide. But not only that, as the film has also received critical praise for its fights and stunts, as well as his performance.

Of course, the Australian actor is most known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has played the God of Thunder in four solo-films, apart from his appearances in the Avengers movies.

With Marvel, Hemsworth has been able to showcase his comedic timing and goofy side. But if you want to catch him in another comedy that has nothing to do with superheroes, you can watch ‘Vacation,’ a road trip film online for free in the US. Here, check out how.

How to watch Vacation with Chris Hemsworth online for free

‘Vacation’ is a road trip comedy that follows a pilot Rusty Griswold (Ed Helms), who plans a cross-country road trip with his wife (Christina Applegate) and two sons in a bid to revive the lost ties between them. However, their trip turns into a series of mishaps for the family.

Hemsworth plays his brother-in-law, and has some of the funniest scenes of the film. You can watch the movie for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States.

