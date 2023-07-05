Billy Ray Cyrus is not only known for being a great musician, but he has also made a career as an actor and one of his best known productions is the Disney series, Hannah Montana, in which he stars with his daughter Miley Cyrus.

In 2016 he starred in one of the series of the moment: Still The King. This had two seasons but was later canceled. The artist was the one who played one of the main characters, Vernon Brownmule.

Joey Lauren Adams, Leslie David Baker and Madison Iseman were among the actors who accompanied him. Iseman is one of the most popular stars of the cast, as her repertoire is full of hits, such as Jumanji and Annabelle Comes Home.

How to watch Still The King online free

Still the King is not On Demand, but is streamed live daily. One of the platforms that has both seasons free to watch is Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial. It can also be viewed through Hulu and YouTube TV.

The story follows Burnin’ Vernon, a one-hit-wonder artist who was driven out of country music only to, 20 years later, become the second-best Elvis impersonator. However, he ends up going to jail and on the road to his rehabilitation into society, he reunites with an ex-partner and realizes he has a 15-year-old daughter.