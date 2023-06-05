Fans of Bridgerton await for the highly-anticipated third season of the Netflix series. This time, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope and Luke Newton as Colin will take the spotlight as the main couple. They will follow the steps of Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who will also return.

There’s a lot of expectation regarding the third season of Bridgerton, especially as the show has changed the order of Julian Quinn’s book series. Also, it has been announced that a new character will come to the ton, Lady Tiley Arnold portrayed by Hannah New.

If you’re only familiar with Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton, you will probably like to watch more of her work. This series that is available to watch on Netflix will prove to you that there’s another side of this Irish actress that you haven’t seen before.

Nicola Coughlan’s series to watch on Netflix ahead of Bridgerton

Apart from the period drama, Coughlan’s other big break was her role as Clare Devlin in ‘Derry Girls,’ a sitcom set in Derry, Northern Ireland in the 1990s, during the final years of The Troubles.

The series follows five teenagers attending Our Lady Immaculate College, a fictional girls’ Catholic secondary school. They frequently find themselves in comic situations amid the political unrest. Apart from Coughlan, the series stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn.

Coughlan’s character Clare is the most studious of the group and often the voice of reason. However, she is also intimidated by figures of authority. However, if you like Coughlan’s acting in Bridgerton, you will find her hilarious on Derry Girls.