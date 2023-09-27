The comedy with Alyson Hannigan and Joel McHale you can stream for free in the US

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars finally arrived, and among the new contestants, there is actress Alyson Hannigan. While she is best known for appearing in the “American Pie” movies, this recent comedy is among her best works.

Apart from appearing in “American Pie” as Michelle Flaherty, Hannigan is also famous for her role of Willow Rosenberg in the TV Show “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” in which she starred from 1997 to 2003.

In this comedy, however, she appears in a supporting role alongside other known actors such as Joel McHale, Beck Bennett and Erinn Hayes. Here’s all you need to know about this film, including how to watch it for free in the US.

Office Race, the must-watch comedy to stream for free

“Office Race” was helmed by Jared Lapidus, in his directorial debut. He also co-wrote the script alongside James Kilmoon, his roommate at NYU. The movie follows Pat (Bennett), a professional underachiever who is coerced to run a marathon by his new boss Spencer (McHale).

Hannigan plays Pat’s girlfriend, who is also named Pat, who is frustrated with his lack of passion. Meanwhile, Hayes plays Rita, who is one of the characters that motivates Pat to get into running. The movie first premiered this year on Comedy Central, and the audience has given 80% of approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where to watch ‘Office Race’ for free in the US?

You can stream “Office Race” for free in the United States on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can sign up using the link we’re providing, and you will also have access to many more movies, shows and sports live events.