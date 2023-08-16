The comedy with Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis that you can watch for free

Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis are two of the four actors who brought to life one of the most well-known comedies among fans of the genre. The Hangover premiered in 2009 and quickly became one of the biggest classics.

The story follows three friends who wake up in Las Vegas after a bachelor party with no memory of the previous night and having lost the groom, so they must navigate the city to find him before his wedding.

Todd Phillips is the director behind the project. The filmmaker is known for being responsible for other titles like Joker and Due Date. Jon Lucas and Scott Moore were the ones who wrote the screenplay.

