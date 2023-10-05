The comedy with Olivia Holt and Skyler Gisondo you can watch for free in the US

Olivia Holt stars alongside Kiernan Shipka in the comedy horror movie Totally Killer, now streaming on Prime Video. You can also catch the Disney Channel star in this free-to-watch comedy in the US.

Holt is mostly known for her childhood roles, as well as her musical career. However, the actress has been transitioning to more adult projects, including the Hulu series Runaways and the Freeform series Cruel Summer.

In this comedy, she appears alongside another Internet-favorite actor Skyler Gisondo, who is known for movies such as Licorice Pizza, Booksmart, and Vacation, as well as series such as The Righteous Gemstones and Santa Clarita Diet.

Class Rank, the teen comedy with Olivia Holt

Class Rank (2017) is a romantic comedy film directed by Eric Stoltz and written by Benjamin August. In addition to Holt and Gisondo, the movie features Kristin Chenoweth, Kathleen Chalfant, Nick Krause, and Peter Maloney in prominent roles.

The storyline revolves around two high school outsiders who team up to challenge the local school board. With the guidance of their families, they venture into the challenging realm of politics and, in the process, discover valuable lessons about love.

How to watch ‘Class Rank’ for free in the US?

You can watch ‘Class Rank’ for free on FUBO with their seven-day free trial offer, as well as on PlutoTV, Tubi, Plex and Vudu. It is also available to stream on demand on Amazon Prime Video.