The comedy with Ryan Gosling and Steve Carrell that you can watch on Hulu

In about a month and a half, the world will finally get to watch Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. While the Oscar-nominated actor has proved time and time that he can tackle almost any task as an actor, his casting as Ken received some criticism, particularly from Gen-Zers on Twitter.

Gosling recently responded to the criticism regarding his casting, telling GQ it was “funny” that people had “this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?”

Among the criticisms, some people pointed out that he “wasn’t” handsome “enough” or that he was “too old” to play Ken. Of course, with every trailer, doubters are less. But, if there’s a movie in which Gosling captures some of the playful, flirty and funny energy similar to Ken is this romantic comedy with Emma Stone and Steve Carrell.

Where to watch ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love is about some intertwined love stories. Apart from Gosling, Stone and Carrell, the film also stars Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon. The film was a commercial and critical success.

It follows Cal (Carrell), who after divorcing his wife and moving to his own apartment, starts a friendship with Jacob Palmer (Gosling), a womanizer that teaches him all his “tricks” to meet new women. However, he then falls in love with Hannah (Stone), who is Cal’s daughter.

For his performance, Gosling received a Golden Globe nomination, and it’s one of the iconic performances of him and Stone together. You can stream it right now on Hulu, or rent/buy it on Prime Video, AppleTV, iTunes and more.