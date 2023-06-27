The comedy with Ryan Reynolds you can watch free online in the US

Ryan Reynolds is not only a comedy actor, but we have seen him star in several dramas that were awarded by major organizations. However, now it is one of his rom-coms that is triumphing worldwide and is recognized as one of the best.

[Watch The Proposal online free in the US]

This is The Proposal, where he shares the screen with Sandra Bullock and other great stars, such as Mary Steenburgen, Betty White and Craig T. Nelson. The film took home 7 awards and 20 nominations, including a Golden Globe.

“When she learns she’s in danger of losing her visa status and being deported, overbearing book editor Margaret Tate forces her put-upon assistant, Andrew Paxton, to marry her”, describes the synopsis shared by IMDb.

How to watch The Proposal online free

The Proposal, one of the most popular rom-coms of the 2000s, is now available to watch online for free on Fubo, which is offering a one-week trial in the United States. However, you can also find it in the catalog of other streaming platforms, such as Peacock and Hulu.

Anne Fletcher (Hairspray, Step Up and The Pacifier) was in charge of directing the film, which lasts 1 hour and 48 minutes. Peter Chiarelli (Now You See Me 2 and Crazy Rich Asians) was selected to write the screenplay.