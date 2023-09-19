One of the comedies of the year is ‘Theater Camp,’ which was recently added to Hulu, and it’s already one of the trending titles of the week, according to Just Watch. The film stars Ben Platt and Molly Gordon, who also co-directed it with Nick Lieberman.

Gordon, in particular, has had a triumphant year. She also appeared in the critically acclaimed second season of FX’s drama ‘The Bear,’ in which she played Claire, the love interest of Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy.

Before that, Gordon was best known for her roles in the series ‘Animal Kingdom’ (2016–2018) and movies such as ‘Life of the Party’ (2018) and ‘Booksmart’ (2019). Another one of her early roles is in the coming-of-age comedy ‘Good Boys’ (2019), which you can watch for free in the US.

‘Good Boys,’ the coming-of-age comedy with Molly Gordon and Jacob Tremblay

‘Good Boys,’ directed by Gene Stupnitsky and written by Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg, follows three 12-year-old friends who are invited to a “kissing party,” and they believe that in order to be ready, they must learn how to kiss. This leads them on a hilarious and chaotic adventure involving stolen drugs, a drone, and an accidental run-in with teenage girls.

Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams star as the lead trio, with Gordon, Midori Francis, Izaac Wang, Millie Davis, Josh Caras, Will Forte, Lil Rel Howery, Retta, Michaela Watkins, and Sam Richardson in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver produced the film.

‘Good Boys’ received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with praise for its humor and the performances of the young cast. It’s known for its witty and irreverent humor, as well as its portrayal of the innocence and curiosity of pre-teen boys as they grapple with the adult world.”

How to watch ‘Good Boys’ for free in the US?

You can watch ‘Good Boys’ for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. In order to access the film, you can sign up for the trial using the link we’re providing, and you will be also able to watch TV series and live sports events.