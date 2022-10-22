The Conjuring Universe is getting bigger once again. The fourth installment is already in development and the first production details have been revealed. Here, find out who will be the writer, director, cast and much more.

The Warren Dossier is back, horror fans! Since the first installmentwas released, the production companies in charge (Watner Bros. and New Line Cinema) bet firmly on the paranormal story and decided to create an entire universe. They made sequels and several spin-offs, although not all of them had the box office success of the original franchise.

The Conjuring grossed $319.5 million worldwide and the rest of the films were not far behind. The Nun was the second highest grossing film in history, followed by Annabelle, who we all remember as a little evil doll that torments the investigating duo. The universe of the mother movie continues to expand and we have no doubt that it will give us big nightmares at the end of the day.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, screenwriter of great productions such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be in charge of writing the script along with James Wan and Peter Safran. This is not his first time, as he was previously involved in The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

When will The Conjuring 4 arrive and who is in the cast?

Not many details have been officially confirmed but some sources are betting on the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the paranormal investigator duo, Ed and Lorraine Warren. So far no deals have been closed for the director who will be in charge of the staging or even a potential release date, so we still have to wait for the pre-production and development stage to be completed.

What will The Conjuring 4 be about?