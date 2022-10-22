The Conjuring will get a fourth installment. Here, check out where and how to watch all the films of the franchise, including the spin-off, in order.

The Conjuring is one of the most successful horror franchises, with more than $2 billion grossings at the worldwide box office, including all the spin-offs. According to a report from Deadline, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who is also behind Aquaman, will return to the series to write the fourth installment of the main saga.

Johnson-McGoldrick had previously scripted installments including The Conjuring 2 (2016) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). While there are no details about the plot so far, Deadline also reported that the duo James Wan and Peter Safran will be back to produce, as they have done with all past films of the franchise.

The news comes after a successful year for horror films, from “The Black Phone” to “Smile”, the genre has triumphed at the box office. However, if you want to re-watch some of the films of the franchise, here check out how to stream them all and in which order.

The Conjuring Movies: Where to stream them and in which order

The Conjuring Universe is formed by a series of paranormal horror films, all distributed by Warner Bros. and produced by New Line Cinema. The films are inspired by the cases of paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga).

The series of films include The Conjuring (2013), Annabelle (2014), The Conjuring 2 (2016), Annabelle: Creation (2017), The Nun (2018), The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2022). Here’s the order to watch them according to the timeline:

The Nun (2018)

Available on: Rent or Buy Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, AMC on Demand

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Available on: HBO Max, Hulu

Annabelle (2014)

Available on: HBO Max

The Conjuring (2013)

Available on: fuboTV (free-trial in the US), HBO Max

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Available on: HBO Max

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Available on: HBO Max

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Available on: HBO Max, Netflix

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2022)

Available on: HBO Max