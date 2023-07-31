The crime drama series that is Top 2 on Netflix UK and how to watch it in the US

While Netflix shares a global Top 10, sometimes there are hidden gems in the most-watched lists of other countries. And in this case, it’s a crime thriller series that if you’re in the US, you can watch on Hulu.

The series is titled ‘Witness Number 3’ and it follows a chilling premise: “What happens if you’re inadvertently the witness of a murder?” Well, that is what happens to Jodie, who while at work momentarily glances out of the window and watches two men walking… But, it’s actually a killer and his victim moments before the crime.

The show is currently the second most-watched on Netflix UK, after being one of the most followed on Channel 5. So, if you want to immerse in this intense watching, check out more about the cast and the series.

Witness Number 3 cast and episodes

‘Witness Number 3’ stars Nina Toussaint-White as Jodie, who is a victim of a campaign of intimidation due to what she saw. Toussaint-White is known for being in The Bodyguard alongside Richard Madden, as well as EastEnders.

The rest of the cast consists of Cole Martin as Kyle, Sion Daniel Young as P.C. Ivan Barkas, Clare Dunn as Detective Whelan and Ruaridh Mollica as Po. Also, renowned actress Sue Johnston (Downton Abbey: A New Era, Walking Dead) plays Cathy, Jodie’s mother.

The best part of the series is that it is only made up of four episodes. Each of these episodes is an hour long. Remember, if you’re in the US, you can watch it on Hulu.