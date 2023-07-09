The crime thriller that is trending and you can watch on Prime Video

This week trending on Netflix worldwide, there’s an indie film that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2011. It currently is in the Top 10 spot globally. However, it’s not available on the platform in the US, but you can watch it on Prime Video.

This thriller was helmed by Josef Kubota Wladyka, who also wrote and produced it. The story was a collaboration between Wladyka and Kali Reis. The cast includes Reis, Daniel Henshall, Tiffany Chu, Michael Drayer, Lisa Emery, Kimberly Guerrero, and Kevin Dunn.

It received widespread acclaim from critics. It was also recognized at the 37th Independent Spirit Awards, where Kali Reis earned a nomination for Best Female Lead. Here, check out the plot of “Catch the Fair One” and other platforms where you can find it.

Catch the Fair One, the trending movie you can watch on Prime Video

Catch the Fair One follows a young American Indian woman and former boxer named Kaylee who voluntarily joins a trafficking ring to find her missing younger sister. Apart from Prime Video, you can also watch it on Hulu.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 94% of 62 critics’ reviews are positive. The website’s consensus reads: “A serious-minded drama that’s also a propulsive thriller, Catch the Fair One anchors its powerful performances in real-life horror.”

Curiously, this was Reis’ acting debut, who is a professional boxer. She will star opposite Jodie Foster in the upcoming fourth season of True Detective. She will play a detective investigating the disappearance of six men from an Alaskan research station.