The crime thriller that is trending on Netflix and you can watch for free in the US

Thanks to its mix of suspense, action and complex characters, crime thrillers movies are always a great option to watch. Also, thanks to a variety of streaming platforms, there are plenty of options. Here, we recommend you a British film that is currently trending and it has great reviews.

The movie is, currently, at the number 1 spot in the Top 10 list of Netflix UK. It has surpassed other popular options such as Hidden Strike, which is second, and the rom-com Happiness for Beginners, which is in third place.

However, if you are in the US, the film isn’t available on Netflix. But, you can actually watch it for free on another platform. Here is everything you need to know about it, including plot and where to find it.

Bull, the trending movie that you can watch for free

According to FlixPatrol, “Bull” is the number 1 movie on Netflix UK (August 6th). The film is a crime thriller that was written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams. He is known for movies such as “Miss You Already,” or “The Cottage.”

“Bull” stars Neil Maskell as the titular character seeking revenge on his former gang associates and father-in-law to get his son. It was released in 2021, and it had a very positive reception. It scores 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can watch it for free in the US on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without cost.