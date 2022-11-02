The Crow has become a cult story since its release in 1994 and after the tragic death of Brandon Lee. The time has come for the film to rise from the ashes and return with a remake starring Bill Skarsgard and director Rupert Sanders. Here, check out everything you need to know.

After much to-ing and fro-ing, Eric Draven's return is a fact and the Crow is ready to fly again. Starring Bill Skarsgard (It and Barbarian) and directed by Rupert Sanders, the film has already finished shooting, so it looks like it will arrive earlier than planned. Edward R. Pressman and Malcolm Gray are in charge of production.

The original story was under the wing of Brandon Lee but never saw the final result, due to the accident that ended his life during filming. This caused the movie to gain quite a high notoriety, after the actor was shot in a scene by Michael Massee. The project was considered to be withdrawn but in the end the director, Alex Proyas, decided to continue and present it as a tribute to the deceased.

The characters were created in the late 1980s, in an independent comic book written and drawn by James O'Barr. It told the story of a man and his fiancée who are robbed and killed by a gang after the couple's car breaks down. The man is resuscitated by a raven and his mission is to take revenge on those who took his life and that of his love.

The Crow: Who are the cast members of the new version?

Bill Skarsgård will play the main character, Eric Draven. While FKA Twigs will be his fiancée and they will also be accompanied by Danny Huston, who we know from major productions such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Yellowstone. It is not yet known who else will make up the cast that will be interpreting the script written by Zach Baylin.

The Crow: What will the remake be about?

The original film tells the story of Eric Draven, a musician who comes back to life through rather dark magic, after being murdered along with his wife. In his return he seeks revenge against those who wronged him and embodies the figure of the Crow, an anti-hero dressed in black, immortal and extremely violent.

In a statement, Sanders said, "The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and at times disturbing. It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O'Barr's iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a prescient voice for today".

The Crow: When is it scheduled to be released?

Almost 30 years after the original and two failed sequels, it looks like the reboot is ready to rise from the ashes. Production began in July 2022 and filming, which took place in Prague and Munich, finished after 10 weeks. It is not yet known when the new version will be released, but the project is at an advanced stage.

It has a fairly large budget of around $50 million, so it looks like we will see a film with great visual effects. It is not yet known if The Crow went from being a movie to a TV series, but it is still expected to be made as a feature film.

"During the 10-week shoot, The Crow was shot on numerous locations in the Old Town and New Town neighborhoods of the Czech capital. One of the main sets was filmed in Prague's Rudolfinum concert hall, and involved hundreds of extras in costume", revealed The Prague Reporter media outlet.

"According to documentation filed with the city, The Crow was registered as a television production, with a total of six episodes shot on location in Prague", it states, adding "This information has not been confirmed by those involved in the production, and previous reports identify the project as a feature film".