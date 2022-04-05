'The Crown' Season 5 will hit Netflix in November 2022. However, the series have already started production of Season 6, which will presumably be the final one. Here, check out the details.

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ has been one of the most successful series of the last few years, since its debut in 2016. Peter Morgan’s view of the monarchy, crude and glamorized, has captivated fans with each passing season.

Season 4 was focused on the early stages of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s story. Now, Season 5 will presumably follow the fall down of the relationship and all the struggles the Royal Family had to endure with the public’s perception, the annus horribilis of 1992 and, of course, Diana’s death.

The fifth season will hit the streamer in November of this year. However, that won’t be the last, as the show is already producing Season 6, which supposedly should be the end of the show that has catapulted the careers of many actors such as Claire Foy, Matt Smith or Vanessa Kirby.

Season 6 of The Crown has a potential release date

Kate Bone, part of the series’ casting team, has called for an audition for the roles of Princes William and Harry in Season 6. They are looking for actors between the ages of 16 and 21 years old to give life to the brothers.

For Season 5, it has been reported that 13-year-old Senan West will play Prince William per Variety. Also, many of the cast for Season 5 will also be returning for Season 6, including: Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

Season 6 is set to show Harry’s addiction struggles, William’s early college days and the meeting of Kate Middleton, and how he is preparing to inherit the crown. In addition, it is also rumored that Netflix will start filming in August, before the premiere of Season 5 so the last season could be on time to be released in early 2023.