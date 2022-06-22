The critically-acclaimed series ‘The Crown’, a historical drama centered on Queen Elizabeth II, will return with its fifth season and a new cast. Here, check out everything we know about the next chapter.

One of Netflix’s most successful series, ‘The Crown’, will be back soon after a two year-hiatus. The show, created by Peter Morgan, has won multiple awards, including two Golden Globes for Best Television Series - Drama and twenty-one Primetime Emmy Awards, seven for the cast.

The fourth season won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys, while Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson triumphed at the Golden Globes. However, as the series changes its cast every two seasons, fans will see other actors take the baton.

This next installment of the series will portray the royal family during the 90s, a time which was quite difficult for the monarchy, especially 1992 which is called the “annus horribilis”. Here’s what we know about the fifth season of The Crown.

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Plot: What events will be included?

Last season focused on the early stages of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s story, and Season 5 will follow the downfall of the relationship and, of course, all the struggles that the divorce brought to the royal family. It’s unknown if the series will also include Diana’s death. However, according to the Collider, Andrew Morton revealed that this new chapter draws influence from his biography in collaboration with the late princess entitled Diana: Her True Story.

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Who is in the cast?

The Queen will be portrayed by Imelda Staunton, who takes the role from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy. Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce will succeed Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana, and Dominic West will be Prince Charles.

Variety reported that Dominic West's son, Senan West, will also portray an older version of Prince William at the end of the season. The rest of the family will be played by: Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, James Murray as Prince Andrew, and Sam Wolf as Prince Edward.

On the other hand, Olivia Williams will play Camila Parker Bowles, and Humayun Saeed will portray Dr. Hasnat Khan, Diana's romantic interest following the divorce. This season, there will be two Prime Ministers: Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, and Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair. Meanwhile, Amir El-Masry will play young Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed.

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Release date

There’s no specific date yet but it’s confirmed that Season 5 of The Crown will be released someday in November 2022. Staunton confirmed the news during the TUDUM fan event in September 2021.