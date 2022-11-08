'The Crown' just premiered its fifth installment (Nov. 9). However, fans of the British Royal Family will want to know how the story will continue on Season 6, which is set to be the final one. Check out what we know about the Netflix's drama.

Netflix’s Emmy-winning series “The Crown” returns this Nov. 9 with its fifth season, which stars Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Imelda Staunton as the late Queen. This time the show follows the Royal Family in the 90’s, and it centers in 1992, the so-called “annus horribilis” for the Crown.

The first reactions to the season have been mixed, with some critics calling it the most chaotic installment so far. However, fans certainly will be enchanted once again by Peter Morgan’s drama, which is one of the most-viewed on the platform.

After watching the 10 episodes of season 5, many fans will be wanting more. Luckily for them, Netflix already confirmed a sixth season of The Crown, which will be the last of the series. Check out everything we know so far, including the cast.

‘The Crown’ Season 6: Cast

The Crown is known for changing its cast every two seasons, but as this is an even-numbered season all the actors will return (if nothing changes) to their respective roles for Season 6. At least for the adults, of course.

Two actors will be playing Prince William, from his teenage years to his adult life: Rufus Jampa and Ed McVey. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy. However, The Crown hasn’t announced who will play Prince Harry in his older years. The rest of the cast consists of:

• Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

• Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

• Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

• Jonny Lee Miller as John Major

• Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales

• Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales

• Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

• Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

• Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

• James Murray as Prince Andrew

• Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

• Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

• Timothy Dalton as Peter Townsend

Potential Release Date for ‘The Crown’ Season 6

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release date for the sixth season of The Crown. However, as it is already in production, we can expect it for November 2023. Filming paused following the Queen’s death, but it could resume soon.

What will be the plot for Season 6?

According to producer Suzanne Mackie, the upcoming season won’t go beyond the early 2000s, as Morgan, who is the showrunner and writer of the show, “simply can't write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective,” she said to Broadcast. Also, it has been confirmed that Princess Diana’s death won’t be shown on screen.