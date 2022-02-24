In addition to the hindrances imposed by some of the members of the Royal Family that are addressed in the chapters of the series, the production of The Crown had to deal with another problem by being victims of crime.

The Crown: The massive theft of thousands of dollars that is complicating the filming of its fifth season

There is no doubt that success is hard to achieve. This can be categorically affirmed by the production of the Netflix series The Crown, which has won over the audience, but not without suffering the rejection of the personalities of the English Royal Family and also the onslaught of crime, which stole them thousands of dollars in a recent robbery.

The fifth season of the series created by Peter Morgan promises not to cease in the creation of controversy, as it will address dark and unpleasant passages for the Royal Family, such as the separation of Diana of Wales from Prince Charles.

One of the first obstacles faced by The Crown ahead of the premiere of its new season, which will take place at the end of November 2022, was the prohibition of Charles Spencer, Lady Diana's brother, to carry out recordings of the series in one of his properties. And unfortunately for Morgan's team, that wasn't the only problem they faced.

The theft of thousands of dollars from the production of The Crown

According to the British media The Sun, three trucks of the production of The Crown were assaulted on their way to one of the filming locations. The loot taken by the assailants was valued at 180,000 euros, that is to say, more than 200,000 dollars.

Among the items stolen by the thieves were jewelry, antiques, candlesticks, silverware, a grandfather clock, and a replica of a Russian Fabergé egg. All these props were to be used as part of the set design for the filming of the fifth season of the series.

The Sun specified the location where the theft from the production of The Crown took place. And this was precise while the trucks transporting the objects to be used as part of the scenery were passing through the British town of Doncaster.

The Crown production's statement after the robbery suffered

The same media mentioned above published that a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the recordings of the fifth season of the hit series are still on track: "The producers have an incredible eye for detail and each item was meticulously chosen. Losing the lot is something that breaks our hearts.... (however) Replacements will be found."

Reed Hastings recently revealed that a total of 73 million households have played The Crown on Netflix since its launch in 2016. Its latest season saw a 40% increase in plays with a total of 21 million views.