The Deepest Breath: The controversial documentary for which Netflix is under fire

Netflix has been in the eye of the storm since they released the trailer for The Deepest Breath, a documentary about divers and the depths of the sea while everyone was talking about the Titan.

While the search for the submersible heading to the Titanic was taking place, the Netflix US account posted a video of the documentary and the audience didn’t take it lightly.

Many suspected that it wasn’t a coincidence in timing between the trailer release and the submarine’s disappearance, something they saw as opportunistic, according to the users who commented on the post.

What is The Deepest Breath about?

As seen in the trailer, the documentary covers “free diving” or diving without oxygen tanks while a world competition of this extreme sport takes place, along with its equally extreme consequences.

The documentary from A24 and Netflix follows Alessia Zecchini, who was aiming to become the woman to reach the deepest part of the sea. It portrays her training and all the things that could go wrong in the midst of her endeavor.

“Champion and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite different paths they took to meet at pinnacle of the free-diving world. The thrilling rewards and inescapable risks of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean”, describes the official synopsis.