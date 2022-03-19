This is a trip to the past rather than to the future. We don't know much about what might happen in The Mandalorian season three, but a certain Dr. Emmett Brown is joining Grogu on a new adventure.

The legend, Christopher Lloyd, is best known for playing Doc Brown in the Back to the Future films. At the moment it is a secret what role Lloyd will play, but The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that he will be a guest star in the series.

The Mandalorian will bring back its two great stars, Pedro Pascal and Grogu, whom we saw again in action during the last episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, where it was also revealed that Baby Yoda has already advanced a lot in his training as a Jedi.

The Doc ft Baby Yoda

The third season of 'The Mandalorian' is currently shooting in California, so it is likely that we will soon have more news about this series starring Pedro Pascal. Fans think that Disney+ will announce its release date soon and that the series will also be released this 2022.

Christopher Lloyd has won the hearts of the geek fandom, essentially for his role in the “Back to the Future '' franchise, but also because he has become an icon. Lloyd appeared in the acclaimed Star Trek franchise, and he brought Rick Sánchez to life in a publicity video for Rick and Morty.