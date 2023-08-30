The drama movie with Bradley Cooper to watch on Netflix if you like 'The Bear'

Bradley Cooper is gearing up for the big release of Maestro, his upcoming major film set to arrive on Netflix in December. The platform has several other titles with the actor and there’s one in particular that has been recommended.

Fans of The Bear, the series starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, have been searching for similar productions for quite some time as they await the return of the stars in a new season.

Well, there’s no need to keep searching, as the streaming giant with the red N is the one that has provided a home for a movie of this kind, directed by John Wells. The screenplay was developed by Steven Knight and Michael Kalesniko.

Burnt is the movie you should watch if you like The Bear

Burnt premiered on the big screen in 2015, so it has already become a classic for the actor who voices Rocket in the Marvel franchise Guardians of the Galaxy. It is currently available to watch on Netflix.

The story follows Adam Jones, a chef who destroyed his career with drugs and arrogant behavior. Upon recovering, he returns to London, determined to redeem himself by leading a top-tier restaurant that could earn three Michelin stars.

Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Daniel Brühl, Omar Sy, Lily James, Jamie Dornan and Alicia Vikander are among the many renowned actors who make up the main cast of the culinary drama that has won 6 awards.