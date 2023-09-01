The drama with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks that you can watch for free

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks are two of the most award-winning stars in the industry, and they have both starred in major cinematic productions. In 2002, they joined forces to create a successful film that was nominated for an Oscar.

The drama, comedy and action film received two nominations at the 2003 ceremony. It competed in categories such as Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Christopher Walken and Best Music, Original Score for John Williams.

It was directed by one of the most iconic directors: Steven Spielberg. This was one of the works that catapulted Leo to stardom, besides Titanic. The screenplay was written by Jeff Nathanson, Frank Abagnale Jr. and Stan Redding.

The classic with DiCaprio and Hanks that marked a generation

Catch Me If You Can is a biographical movie based on the life of Frank Abagnale Jr., who, before the age of nineteen, managed to make millions of dollars by impersonating a pilot for an airline, a doctor, and a lawyer.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Amy Adams, James Brolin, Brian Howe and several other highly recognized stars make up the cast of the Academy Award-nominated film.

Where to watch Catch Me If You Can online for free in the US?

If you want to watch Catch Me If You Can for free, the best option is Fubo, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / action section.

The title was a critical and box office success. Such was its impact that even the real Frank Abagnale rated it positively, while critics praised the lead performances. They managed to gross over $350 million, despite having a budget of only $52 million.