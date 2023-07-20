The drama with Milo Ventimiglia that is trending in the US and you can watch for free online

Milo Ventimiglia has participated in multiple films and drama series. One of them was the award-winning This Is Us, which took home multiple Primetime Emmy awards a couple of years ago. However, a new title is trending.

The story follows Enzo, a family dog with a quasi-human soul and the mind of a philosopher, as he evaluates his life through the lessons learned by his human owner, race car driver Denny Swift.

The movie was titled The Art of Racing in the Rain and debuted on big screen during 2019, so it has been on one of the most popular streaming platforms for several years now. Here, check out how to watch the drama online…

How to watch The Art of Racing in the Rain online free

The Art of Racing in the Rain is not only available on one of the most popular streaming platforms, but can also be watched for free. The film has been part of Fubo‘s catalog for a few years and is now one of the most viewed films.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama section.

Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Martin Donovan, Ian Lake, Gary Cole and Kathy Baker make up the full cast and carry out the plot of the film directed by Simon Curtis.