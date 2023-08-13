The dramedy with Channing Tatum trending worldwide and that you can watch for free

Channing Tatum has proven that he can deliver in every genre, from action to romance, as well as drama and comedies. However, the actor and dancer has taken another step in his career, making his directorial debut with an indie film that is trending worldwide.

According to FlixPatrol, this film in which Tatum also stars is one of the most-watched movies on Max worldwide, as it currently occupies the fifth spot in the Top 10 of the platform. But, if you are in the US, there’s a way to watch it for free.

Apart from Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Ethan Suplee, Bill Burr, Q’orianka Kilcher, Amanda Booth, Aqueela Zoll and Ronnie Gene Blevins all appear in this road-trip movie that explores the consequences of trauma.

Dog, the emotional directorial debut of Channing Tatum

In “Dog,” Tatum plays US Army Ranger Jackson Briggs, who embarks on a road trip with a military dog named Lulu to attend the funeral of her handler. Along the way, the duo will break laws and form an unexpected bond.

“Dog,” co-directed by Tatum and Reid Carolin, is a small but honest film, with many comedic moments but also a strong emotional core. The movie, written by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez, received praise by critics and it became a box office hit.

You can watch it for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial free of charge. However, you can also find the film available to stream on demand on Prime Video, Paramount+ and DIRECTV Stream.