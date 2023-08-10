The dramedy with Mathew McConaughey and Jack Black you can watch for free

Two talented, well-renowned actors, Matthew McConaughey and Jack Black, teamed up for a black-comedy drama film, which garnered critical acclaim. If you want to know more, including how to watch it for free online, keep reading.

McConaughey might have gained recognition in the 1990s and early 2000s for his roles in romantic comedies and dramas, but he later transitioned to more diverse and critically acclaimed roles, such as “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Interstellar,” or “True Detective.”

Meanwhile, Black is mostly known for his comedic performances in fan-favorite movies such as “School of Rock,” “The Holiday,” or “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” and its sequel. So, here’s all you need to know about their first collaboration on the big screen.

‘Bernie,’ the black comedy you can watch for free

“Bernie” is a biographical black comedy crime film directed by Richard Linklater, who also co-wrote the script with Skip Hollandsworth. It tells the story of the 1996 murder of 81-year-old millionaire Marjorie Nugent (Shirley MacLaine) in Carthage, Texas, by her 39-year-old companion, Bernhardt “Bernie” Tiede (Black).

The movie was based on Hollandsworth’s January 1998 article, “Midnight in the Garden of East Texas,” published in Texas Monthly magazine. The film received critical acclaim for its direction, storytelling, and Black’s performance.

You can watch it for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. You can sign up using the link above, and then you will be able to enjoy this and many other films in the “movies” section of the page.