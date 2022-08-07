Giancarlo Esposito has voiced his wish to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Professor X. However, first, he will star in an upcoming drama series for AMC called “The Driver.” Here, check out what we know so far.

'The Driver': What we know about the Giancarlo Esposito’s new show for AMC

Actor Giancarlo Esposito has earned a reputation for portraying the bad guys. He is best known for playing Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” He has also appeared as the antagonist Stan Edgar in “The Boys,” as well as Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian.”

Esposito has said that he would like to shake off his villain persona for upcoming roles, especially as he revealed at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antoniothat he has “been in a room and talked” with Marvel and is interested in appearing in portraying the Professor X, according to a video circulating on Tik Tok.

Whether he catches the attention of Marvel boss Kevin Feige or not, he already has booked a new role for an upcoming drama series for AMC, "The Driver." This time he will portray the lead role in the remake of the British series that will also have Riverdale’s actor Skeet Ulrich as part of the cast.

Giancarlo Esposito will star in The Driver alongside Zackary Momoh

According to Deadline, Esposito will star in The Driver, which will follow taxi driver Vince, who gets in trouble after agreeing to chauffeur “The Horse,” a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster who exploits undocumented immigrants at the Southern US ports.

While Esposito will play the lead role, the gangster will be portrayed by Zackary Momoh. On the other hand, Ulrich will play Colin, an old acquaintance of Vince. Paula Malcomson and Bonnie Mbuli complete the cast.

The report also says that the six-part series is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera are credited as the creators, while Theo Travers will serve as showrunner. Esposito will also executive produce alongside Travers, Gonera, Brocklehurst and David Morrissey, who played Vince in the original.