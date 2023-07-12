The Emmy nominated limited series that you can watch on Netflix

On July 12th, the highly anticipated 2023 Emmy nominations were unveiled, revealing a diverse mix of acclaimed TV shows. Among the frontrunners in terms of nominations were The Last Of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Bear.

There were several surprises such as the inclusion of Jury Duty, which will be competing in the Best Comedy series category, as well as James Marsden’s nod as Supporting Actor in Comedy. On the other hand, there were several snubs such as ‘Better Call Saul.’

Meanwhile, Netflix also has a few shows in the mix. Among them are Wednesday, with 12 nods, The Crown with 6 nominations, Dahmer, with 13 nods, and Keri Russell’s nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama for The Diplomat. However, another series of the platform will fight for major categories.

Netflix’s Beef will compete for 13 Emmys

‘Beef’ is a dark comedy series that follows two strangers, Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong), involved in a road rage incident and the cycle of retribution that ensues. The acclaimed limited series racked up 13 nominations.

The series competes for Outstanding Limited Series, Lead Actress (Wong), Lead Actor (Yeun), Supporting Actor (Joseph Lee and Young Mazino), Supporting Actress (Maria Bello), Directing, Casting, Contemporary Costume, Picture Editing, Sound Mixing and Writing.