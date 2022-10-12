Historical drama “The Empress” is Netflix’s latest hit. The series tells the story of Empress Elisabeth of Austria and her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I. Here, check out who the actors who portray them are.

“The Empress” is the most recent historical drama from Netflix, which has had enormous success with similar shows such as “The Crown.” The series follows the early life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, and her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I.

The show was created by Katharina Eyssen and Lena Stahl, and, while it’s based on true events, many things are fictionalized. For example, the love story between Elisabeth and Franz, as she was never that into him in real life.

Either way, the series has received positive feedback with many fans wanting a second season. Here, check out more about the actors who bring the two main characters to life: Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant.

Who plays Elisabeth ‘Sisi’ in The Empress?

The Empress is played by German actress Devrim Lingnau. She’s 24 years old, and was born in Mannheim. Her father is from Turkey and her mother is German, and she grew up speaking both languages. Before becoming an actor, she studied classical ballet. In 2014, she made her on-screen debut in the feature film of the ZDF television series “File Number XY...Unsolved.”

She then appeared in the 2017 German television mini-series, “Under Suspicion: Lost Security” by ZDF. Her first international role was the titular character of the British film "Carmilla", in which she starred alongside Jessica Raine, Hannah Rae and Tobias Menzies. Her role as Sissi will be her introduction to international audiences.

Who plays Emperor Franz Joseph I?

Emperor Franz Joseph I is played by German actor Philip Froissant. He was born in Munich, in 1994. He’s 28 years old, and he studied drama at the University of Munich. This is his first big role for a major TV production, but he has appeared in several shorts. He also starred in Netflix’s thriller “Black Island.”