Netflix’s royal drama “The Empress” has been officially renewed for a second season. It’s not surprising as the German series entered the top 10 in several countries after its premiere in September. Here, check out what we know about the continuation.

“The Empress” is an historical drama, which many have compared to “The Crown,” that tells a fictionalized version of the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria and her relationship with her husband Emperor Franz Joseph I.

Starring Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant, the first season ended up in a cliffhanger. While the first season centers around the first years of the relationship between “Sisi” and Franz, there’s still much to tell about the Empress. Possible spoilers ahead!

What could fans expect from the second season of The Empress?

In real life, Elisabeth gave birth to four children, but her firstborn Archduchess Sophie of Austria dies of a high fever while traveling with her mother to Hungary. This event was traumatic to the Empress, who ended up giving in to her mother-in-law Princess Sophie, who thought she should rear the grandchildren of the Emperor.

So, it’s fair to expect that the second season will explore the pregnancy and her first years as a mother until the death of her firstborn child. Meanwhile, the series will also explore the political tensions, as well as the decisions taken by Emperor Franz, which will lead Austria to war.

The Empress Cast: Who will return for Season 2?

Surely, Netflix will add some new members to the cast but we could expect all the actors to return for Season 2, especially Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach and Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph I of Austria. The rest of the cast consist of:

Melika Foroutan as Princess Sophie of Bavaria

Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian

Elisa Schlott as Duchess Helene in Bavaria

Jördis Triebel as Princess Ludovika of Bavaria

Almila Bagriacik as Countess Leontine von Apafi

Hanna Hilsdorf as Countess Amalia von Salm Reifferscheidt

Runa Greiner as Countess Charlotte von Stubenberg

Svenja Jung as Countess Louise Gundemann

Andreas Döhler as Duke Maximilian Joseph in Bavaria

Wiebke Puls as Countess Sophie Esterházy

Michael Fuith as Archduke Franz Karl of Austria

Felix Nölle as Archduke Ludwig Viktor of Austria

Martin Butzke as Gustav, Prince of Vasa

When could we expect to see season 2 of The Empress on Netflix?

It’s too early to say a potential release date, as Netflix just announced the second season. However, taking into account the usual time for production, fans should expect it for sometime in 2024.