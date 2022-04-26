Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston will star in the upcoming 'The Essex Serpent', an adaptation of the Sarah Perry's novel of the same name. Here, check out when and how you can watch it.

This year, there are several book adaptations coming out on the different streaming services. The second season of ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Heartstopper’ just hit Netflix, while ‘Conversation with Friends’ will be arriving on Hulu soon. Now it’s the turn for ‘The Essex Serpent’ with Tom Hiddleston.

The series, based on the widely-acclaimed 2016 gothic novel of the same name by Sarah Perry, will follow the story of Cora, a recently widowed woman who moves to a small town in the east of England in order to investigate claims that a large serpent is haunting the locals.

Hiddleston, who is also working on the second season of Loki, will play vicar Will Ransome, while Claire Danes has the titular role after Keira Knigthley dropped the project. Here, check out when this new series is coming out, the trailer and how to watch.

The Essex Serpent: Release date and how to watch

‘The Essex Serpent’ will arrive to AppleTV+ on May 13, 2022. The series is directed by Clio Barnard and the script was written by Anna Symon, who is a BAFTA nominee. The streamer, which only features original content, is also behind successful series such as Ted Lasso.

In the trailer, viewers can see how the Aldwinter are afraid of a supposedly mythical creature, The Serpent of Essex, that is haunting the town. However, vicar Will Ransome isn’t sure about it. This vision will contrast with Cara’s, who wants to find more about the creature.

Alongside Danes and Hiddleston, the series will also star Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy, and Hayley Squires. The series will have six episodes and the first two episodes will premiere on May 13.