It seems that Gerard Pique's breakup with Shakira was partially caused by his former colleague at Barcelona. Here, find out more about it.

After 11 years of marriage and the birth of two children together, Colombian singer Shakira had recently split up from the Barcelona and Spain defender, Gerard Pique. The two met as Shakira was recording the official World Cup song "Waka Waka" in 2010.

According to Spanish media, Pique's infidelity with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer was the cause of their separation. In addition, the singer is reportedly still unhappy with her ex because of his actions after they broke up, including making his new girlfriend's existence public.

Recent weeks have seen the news spread that the 45-year-old and her two children would be relocating to Miami. The Spanish centre-back, on the other hand, will only get to spend time with his kids during the summers and on holidays when he was not playing for the Blaugrana.

Who is the ex-Barcelona player who was a factor in Pique-Shakira's breakup?

Interestingly, Gerard Pique's breakup with Shakira was allegedly partially caused by Riqui Puig, his former colleague at Barcelona and a current midfielder for the LA Galaxy. The breakup of the pair's long-time relationship was precipitated by his affair with Clara Chia Marti, whom he met via Puig and who often joined Pique on his evenings out in Barcelona.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Gemma Iglesias, Puig's girlfriend, is believed to be a friend of Chia's. While out on the town, she introduced the two together. Once Shakira verified her partner's adultery via investigators, she was able to establish that Gerard had been cheating on her long before the divorce was finalized this June. In fact, there is visual evidence of their being together as early as February.

It had already been established that Puig was Pique's party buddy. Now the Spanish journalist Jordi Martin even claims that the pairing of Pique and Chia was no coincidence on the El Gordo y la Flaca program on Univision.

"Pique has a best friend, while Clara was dating the brother of that friend. Since they met, he had a crush on the girl. They exchanged phone numbers, at first they met secretly. Then he not only takes the girlfriend away from his best friend's brother, but also fires him from Kosmos, and hires the girl," Martin said.