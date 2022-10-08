The news of Mauro Icardi's separation from Wanda Nara was confirmed last month. The Argentine agent now says that a former Premier League attacker, who was once a teammate of Icardi, hit on her when she was married to the 29-year-old PSG ace.

In spite of rumors of infidelity, unreasonable expectations, and even threats, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara had finally chosen to end their long and poisonous relationship. Because of Nara's infidelity toward her then-boyfriend Maxi Lopez, the pair had a notoriously publicized history together.

During his time with Sampdoria, Icardi and Maxi Lopez's striker Wanda were close friends. Lopez would often host Icardi at his home and take him on weekend excursions. After she finalized her divorce from Maxi, the couple tied the knot in May 2014 and welcomed two girls into the world.

Many rumors have circulated about Wanda and her husband's connection with the press since she became his agent. However, in late September, the glamour model, entertainer, and agent acknowledged the breakup with the Paris Saint-Germain striker on loan to Galatasaray on her social media accounts.

The ex-Premier League player and Mauro Icardi colleague who flirted with Wanda Nara

Nara has now claimed that a former Premier League player, who was once a teammate of Icardi at Inter, flirted with her when she was married to the Argentine, which has only added fuel to the fire of their ongoing drama. While serving as a judge on the Argentinian adaptation of "The Masked Singer," she made the revelation, claiming that one of the singers was really Dani Osvaldo.

After hanging up his boots, Osvaldo pursued a career as a rock musician, and Nara saw in the anonymous artist a reflection of the feisty former player. During his loan stint at Inter in the 2014-15 season, Wanda claimed Mauro's teammate attempted to flirt with her in a VIP lounge at a stadium.

Considering she was married to Icardi at the time, it was an awkward moment for him to try to win her heart. Even more intriguing is the fact that the two players had a heated rivalry on the field during their time together at the Giuseppe Meazza. Interestingly, during that season, on one occasion, Icardi decided to shoot instead of passing to Osvaldo when playing up front for his team against Juventus, almost causing a fight between the two players.

It took the combined efforts of both players' teammates to prevent a fistfight between the two, which both of them insist would have broken out immediately otherwise. Partly because of the incident, Osvaldo eventually retired from soccer at the age of 31 citing a preference for 'beers and barbecue' as the reason for his departure from the sport.